Ukrainian photographer Karina Azlanova who has lived in the UK for four years is spreading the message of unity and empathy through her art and will be taking portraits of people who are willing to donate whatever they can direct to charities in Ukraine.

Explaining how the idea came about, she said: “I’m trying to find any and all possible ways I can help and I saw on Instagram another photographer in London who came up with the idea #photosforukraine and I realised that I can do it in Preston.”

“So now I would like to use my skills in portraiture to help Ukrainian charities and spread the message of unity and empathy by organising this photo session.”

The Ukrainian artist hopes her portraits will help raise much needed funds to help people from her former home

She added: “Every day I’m calling my dad who’s in Kyiv, terrified that he won’t pick up this time.

“I know that the whole world is held on the shoulders of volunteers and the real change is always done by us, ordinary people, little drops that make an ocean.”

Karina will invite anyone having a portrait done to donate to one of the organisations listed on the website https://ukrainewar.carrd.co/.