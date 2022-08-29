Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed warmly into communities across Garstang by generous host families - but what happens next when they need a more permanent place to stay?

Alina Nemykina, a florist from Kyiv in Ukraine describes how her family have hit a ‘dead end’ in their search for a house to accommodate them.

With two young children, Demid and Amelia who attend Garstang St Michael’s primary school, and husband, Roman who now has employment as a builder also in the area, the family are desperately searching for a house nearby to rent.

The Ukrainian family of four fled from their house in Kyiv.

Alina, who now works at Barton Grange Garden Centre, said: “In my previous life, as we say, three months ago I had a flower shop in Ukraine and my husband was head salesman at an electrical car shop. We now live and work in Garstang.

"In February we made the decision to move from Ukraine because we were afraid for our children. It's really horrible there, the Russians are robbing houses, our old house. It’s not good to stay in Kyiv now.

"We can stay here for three years now. We are looking to rent a house because it's been a long time, three years. It would be nice to be in or near Garstang because our children go to St Michael's primary school and we both work in Garstang, it's really beautiful.”

The family, who have suffered due to Putin’s invasion of their country, are struggling to find somewhere to rent in the area, as they describe houses being of popular demand and going too quickly before they can act.

hey are currently housed with a host family, but would like somewhere of their own to stay. Due to the children attending schools in the Garstang area and the couple working for businesses close by, they would like to find a more permanent residence in Garstang. The family say they have also been made to feel at home by the community.

Alina also said: “We have spoken to an agency but its very hard because I think some people are scared to take Ukrainians because they think we can’t pay, but we are both working so we can pay. The other problem is that houses go so fast. We were sent two properties but they went so quickly.

"Desna, our host, is a really nice woman. She is really kind and provides a lot of things for our family and English people are so kind to us. We really want to thank them.”

Alina has appealed through Facebook to try and find somewhere more permanent for her family to live, the mum of two said: “We are at a dead end, and we really need housing in this city.”