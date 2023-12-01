A yellow weather warning of snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office as temperatures continue to drop across the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parts of the UK are being warned to brace for more snow and ice as the big freeze continues across the country this weekend.

After recording the coldest night since March, with temperatures plummeting to -9.4C in Cumbria, the Met Office has issued a fresh alert for snow and ice along the east coast of England from the Scottish borders down to Kent, from 5pm on Friday to 10am on Saturday.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in parts of the UK this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecaster is warning of showers turning into ice in coastal areas, with the possibility of snow falling inland between midnight and 2am.

Sleet showers are also predicted to hit Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Chorley and Leyland as temperatures plummet.

The mercury is set to drop to -5C in places this week before gradually rising to around -2C on Saturday (December 2) and Sunday (December 3).