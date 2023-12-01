UK weather: Met Office issues yellow warnings for snow and ice as temperatures continue to plummet
Parts of the UK are being warned to brace for more snow and ice as the big freeze continues across the country this weekend.
After recording the coldest night since March, with temperatures plummeting to -9.4C in Cumbria, the Met Office has issued a fresh alert for snow and ice along the east coast of England from the Scottish borders down to Kent, from 5pm on Friday to 10am on Saturday.
The forecaster is warning of showers turning into ice in coastal areas, with the possibility of snow falling inland between midnight and 2am.
Sleet showers are also predicted to hit Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Chorley and Leyland as temperatures plummet.
The mercury is set to drop to -5C in places this week before gradually rising to around -2C on Saturday (December 2) and Sunday (December 3).
Temperatures have plunged to a low of minus 7.2C in England as snow fell in Scotland, Northumberland and Yorkshire, but the Met Office has said it is too early to predict a white Christmas.