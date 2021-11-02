A new study led by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has revealed the importance of harm and abuse education for primary school children, confirming the vital role played by the NSPCC’s ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ (SOSS) campaign.

Designed by the NSPCC, the SOSS programme is delivered to children aged 5-11 in schools across the UK by trained staff and volunteers, and aims to increase children’s understanding of different forms of harm and abuse, as well as enable them to seek help from a trusted adult.

UCLan, in partnership with researchers at Bangor University, University of Edinburgh, University of Greenwich and Queen’s University Belfast, conducted a national evaluation of the SOSS programme, involving 3,297 primary school children across the UK, and found that both children and school staff benefited from the education it provided on different forms of harm, highlighting the need for continued education in this area.

The evaluation of NSPCC's 'Speak out Stay Safe' campaign has confirmed the importance of harm and abuse education for primary school children.

The researchers found that children and school staff described the SOSS programme as important and relevant, with one child commenting "everybody needs to know because it [can] happen to everybody”, whilst another noted "some people in our class have been going through sort of things like wanting to phone Childline and such.”

According to the study, six months after SOSS was delivered, children aged 9-10 who had received the programme had improved their knowledge of different forms of harm and abuse, especially neglect.

They were also more likely to be able to identify a trusted adult who they would tell about abuse or harm, making significantly greater gains than children who had not learnt from the programme.

Although the study found that children aged 6-7 did not experience the same benefits as older children, researchers said this may be because they received a shorter version of the programme.

Despite this, both younger and older children did improve their knowledge of the Childline helpline number as a result of SOSS.

Moreover, headteachers and safeguarding leads interviewed six months after the programme suggested that children now felt more confident in speaking to staff regarding concerns, whilst readiness to seek help also improved for a substantial minority of children who had particularly low knowledge of different types of harm and channels of support beforehand.

The study also found evidence that the programme succeeded in strengthening the confidence and skills that teachers need to respond effectively to children who ask for help with their experiences of abuse or harm.

However, the SOSS programme was shown to have had more impact on pupils in schools with a positive school culture where children felt supported and secure, so the researchers said that continued education around these issues in a safe culture will help to effectively support children going forward.

Boys also showed less awareness than girls of the signs of abuse or harm, highlighting the importance of ongoing education tailored to boys, which the study suggested could be done by asking boys to contribute to designing the content of the programme.

Nicky Stanley, Professor of Social Work at UCLan commented: “Children need to learn about harm and abuse and how to ask for help from an early stage in primary schools. Our evaluation found that in order to achieve long-lasting change in children’s understanding and willingness to seek help for harm and abuse, education needs to be ongoing. The NSPCC is already doing outstanding work in this area, and the organisation should work closely with school staff to build on the success of this programme.”

Karen Squillino, NSPCC Local Services Director, said: “We’re delighted that this evaluation has confirmed the vital role that Speak Out Stay Safe plays in increasing children’s awareness of abuse and the steps they can take to talk to someone if they are worried or concerned.

“Abuse is never a child’s fault and they have the right to be safe – this simple message is at the heart of Speak Out Stay Safe, and this report highlights the important impact that it has on the millions of children we have reached since the programme’s launch 10 years ago.

“I’d like to thank UCLan and partners for their work on this crucial study, and their recommendations of ways we can make Speak Out Stay Safe even more powerful and effective. Our thanks also to The JMCMRJ Sorrell Foundation and The Health Foundation who funded this evaluation.”

The study comes as current high levels of concern about violence towards women and girls, together with reports of abuse and harassment experienced by children in school settings, have resulted in calls for schools to teach children about these issues from school staff, parents and external agencies.