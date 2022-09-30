Launched during Preston Pride Weekend, the Rainbow Roses exhibition invited members of the Lancashire LGBT Women and Non-Binary Peer Support Group to share personal experiences through art in an exhibition in UCLan’s Harrington Building Social Space.

The exhibition includes a large tapestry created by several group members with the message “Forget who they told you to be. Be who you were born to be” as well as drawings, paintings and a collage.

Beth Meadows, Support Worker from Lancashire LGBT, who set up the Peer Support Group during lockdown, said: “Through this work we want to share queer joy and celebrate our community. We have established a beautiful partnership with UCLan and I am delighted that the University is supporting the local LGBTQ+ community and celebrating grassroots art.”

Artist Pixie Willow, who contributed a drawing of their hand entwined with their wife’s, said: “It represents our connection as a couple and our connection with the wider LGBTQ+ community. This is the first time I’ve exhibited my art work since college and I’m very proud of it.”

Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) at UCLan Pradeep Passi added: “It’s really important that as a University we connect with the local community as events such as this prompt conversation which takes us further on our journey towards inclusivity. We are proud of our growing relationship with Lancashire LGBT.”

UCLan has also launched its online anti-discrimination toolkit for tackling online abuse directed at LGBTQ+ communities, which suggests ways in which users can protect themselves from hostility and provides guidelines on how organisations can prevent such activity and support victims.

The toolkit has already been used by various police forces, including Lancashire and Lincolnshire, schools, LGBTQ+ organisations Stonewall and Galop, and members of the LGBTQ+ community via social media platforms.

UCLan sociology lecturer Dr Megan Tod, who worked with the University of Lincoln on the project, said: “Our aim in creating this toolkit is to educate and empower people and organisations to identify, challenge, and prevent the online abuse experienced by different sexual and gender minorities.

“It’s fantastic to have the support of several flagship local organisations who have already added the toolkit guidelines to their own websites.”

Take a look at the Rainbow Roses exhibition below:

1. The Rainbow Roses Exhibition Artist Pixie Willow with their work. Photo: UCLan Photo Sales

2. The Rainbow Roses Exhibition Arist Leigh Willow with their work. Photo: UCLan Photo Sales

3. The Rainbow Roses Exhibition Beth Meadows, Support Worker from Lancashire LGBT Photo: UCLan Photo Sales

4. The Rainbow Roses exhibition Preston Mayor Neil Darby Photo: UCLan Photo Sales