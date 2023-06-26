Fashion designers from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have brought their latest collections fresh from the London catwalk back to Preston for a showcase event.

The UCLan Fashion Show wowed more than 200 guests with 19 final year fashion design student collections, 13 of which made it onto the Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) catwalk in London last week in front of hundreds of industry leaders.

Adam Gronback, who earlier this year was a winner in a national design competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation and Crisis, received further recognition during GFW.

His entry for a design competition run by GFW and streetwear brand Size? was chosen to appear in their runaway catwalk show with a chance to work with Size? and see his garments in store. In addition, his final year collection, named ‘Psychedelic Renaissance’, was selected to appear in the GFW Best of Show catwalk where work from all participating institutions is chosen to return to the catwalk in front of a VIP industry panel.

Adam said: “I can’t say how proud I am to be able to showcase my work at such a prestigious event with influential people from the industry there to see all the talent.

“My collection was inspired by the research currently being done into the use of psychedelics to treat mental health issues such as PTSD, depression and anxiety. To think four years ago I had no design knowledge, experience or background and now I’m showcasing my work in three shows at Graduate Fashion Week. It makes me so excited to see what I can now build over the next four years with my brand Agnostics.”

UCLan’s overall success at the coveted event, which is the world’s largest showcase of undergraduate fashion talent, ran to seven students shortlisted for awards, including Children’s Wear Award, New Business Award and Fashion Marketing Award.

Fashion promotion and marketing student Charlotte Williams said: “I was shortlisted for the Fashion Marketing Award at Graduate Fashion Week where I pitched my final major campaign to a panel of judges. It was an amazing opportunity and to be in the top twelve of fashion marketing graduates in the country is a proud moment for me.”

Fellow fashion promotion student Valerija Ravinska, who was shortlisted for the Fashion Marketing Award, added: “It was a very surreal and exciting opportunity where I got the chance to present my work in front of impressive industry professionals. The week itself was a fantastic chance to network and connect.”

The UCLan Fashion Show, which began with canapés on the Student Centre roof terrace, included a presentation of first and second-year student designs and interviews with final year students from fashion design, fashion promotion and textiles to highlight the full spectrum of fashion-related courses.

Professor Peter Lloyd, Dean of the School of Art and Media at UCLan, said: “I want to offer my congratulations to our incredibly talented fashion students who not only did the University proud tonight by putting on such a professional and polished show, but took their talents to the biggest student fashion event in the world and made a significant and positive impression on Graduate Fashion Week judges and industry professionals.

“This external recognition is an incredible reflection on the students and the staff that supported them through their learning journey.”

Final year student collections were created by: Emma Whistlecroft, Kelly Sumner. Amy Whistlecroft, Adam Gronback, Phoebe O’Gorman, Maariyah Adam, Mia Cranston, Niamh Cull, Nicole Jones, Ellie Finch, Maleehah Moosa, Agneta Steina, Kadie Ashworth, Clio Waller, Maleeha Ali, Felix Roche, Anjola Aibinu, Megan Hird, Qadra Jilly.

1 . UCLan Fashion Show 2023 Take a look at the pictures from the event Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . UCLan Fashion Show 2023 The showcase featured final year student collections Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . UCLan Fashion Show 2023 Final year student collection by Anjola Aibinu Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . UCLan Fashion Show 2023 Over 200 guests attended the event Photo: submit Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3