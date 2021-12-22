UCLan dance student from Bamber Bridge becomes national champion

A BA (Hons) Dance and Performance student at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has become a national dance champion.

Chloe Farmer, aged 19, from Bamber Bridge was part of the Preston based Fever Dance team which successfully took first place at the British National Latin Formation Dancing Championship, held recently in Blackpool.

The annual event, which in 2021 celebrated its 46th anniversary, covers three days of the best British Ballroom and Latin competition and takes place in the Empress Ballroom at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCLan student Chloe Farmer with dance partner Luke Taberer

Chloe said: “Since the age of four, when I first discovered a love for dance, it’s become a lifelong passion. Playing a role as part of the team to win at these national championships feels fantastic and it’s something I’ll always remember.

“Even though I’ve been teaching dance for many years, my own technique has improved significantly while at UCLan thanks to a better understanding of my body’s overall alignment. Forging a career, either as a professional dancer or as a fully qualified teacher, is my aim and studying the subject at degree level is certainly providing the best opportunity to achieve my ambition.

“Ultimately, I’d love a role on Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve met Len Goodman and Shirley Ballas at previous competitions so if I keep working hard then who knows, you’ve got to aim high.”

Aside from setting her sights on fame, Chloe also has another string to her bow as she’s been running her own business as a children’s entertainer for more than three years.

Chloe, as well as being a dancer, runs her own business as a children’s entertainer.

Chloe added: “I dress as a Disney princess or any other character popular among children. With Christmas around the corner I’m quite busy, my festive elf is going down particularly well! As long as I’m on the move I’m more than happy.”

Starting in 2004, Fever Dance Company offers a range dance courses for people of all ages and abilities, and is currently based in Fishwick, Preston, although they also have a studio in Stockport as well.

To find out more Fever Dance Company, including how to join a course or book their dancers for an event, visit their website here.