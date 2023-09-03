UCLan is working with Lancashire County Council (LCC) and the North West Regional Strategic Migration Partnership to deliver a fully-funded 24 week course at the University’s Preston Campus, starting in October.

There are currently around 3,500 people seeking asylum living in Lancashire and Cumbria*, many of whom don’t have the necessary English language skills to fully integrate into society.

The North West Regional Strategic Migration Partnership has received funding from Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to provide training, that will help to increase the number of ESOL teachers in Lancashire and Cumbria.

The 24 week part-time Teacher Training course (Trinity Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) will take place weekly at UCLan’s Preston campus on Mondays from 10am-5pm from October until April next year.

On successful completion of the course, trainees will have an internationally recognised initial teacher training qualification – the Trinity Certificate in TESOL, which will open doors for employment across the region.

UCLan TESOL lecturer Laura Walker said: “Developing English language skills is key for sanctuary seekers to integrate, find meaningful work and make a positive contribution to local communities. The massive shortage of local ESOL teachers one of the factors preventing them from doing this.

“We’re looking for people living locally who are keen to teach English to those settling in the UK. We particularly welcome applications from those with forced migration backgrounds who already have a good standard of English, want an English teaching qualification, and support learners of English.”

For more information, to register your interest and obtain an application form, contact UCLan lecturer Laura Walker on [email protected] Places are limited so early application is encouraged.