The 34-year-old popped into Toby Carvery, on Lancaster Road in Morecambe on Saturday for a bite to eat ahead of the release of his new Netflix show At Home With The Furys. However, sous-chef Rachel Coulthard told the Gazette that he is something of a regular fixture – attending one a week for “two plates of food”.

She said: “He comes to Morecambe all the time. He knows all of the staff. He is a really funny, down-to-earth, lovely guy. He orders two plates of food with everything. He is a big friendly giant and all the staff love him.”

At Home with the Furys will be released on Netflix on August 16 and will chart their every day escapades

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad