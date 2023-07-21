News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Tyson Fury suprises diners at Toby Carvery ahead of new Netflix series

Diners at a popular carvery restaurant were given a shock last weekend when boxing legend Tyson Fury popped in for a breakfast meal (or two).
By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

The 34-year-old popped into Toby Carvery, on Lancaster Road in Morecambe on Saturday for a bite to eat ahead of the release of his new Netflix show At Home With The Furys. However, sous-chef Rachel Coulthard told the Gazette that he is something of a regular fixture – attending one a week for “two plates of food”.

She said: “He comes to Morecambe all the time. He knows all of the staff. He is a really funny, down-to-earth, lovely guy. He orders two plates of food with everything. He is a big friendly giant and all the staff love him.”

Read More
Kids eat free: All the places kids eat free or for £1 during summer holidays - i...
At Home with the Furys will be released on Netflix on August 16 and will chart their every day escapadesAt Home with the Furys will be released on Netflix on August 16 and will chart their every day escapades
At Home with the Furys will be released on Netflix on August 16 and will chart their every day escapades
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Home With The Furys will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 16. The funny and poignant show promises to give viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at their £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe, doing the school run, as well as their abroad adventures. The show will also feature Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly Mae. In the trailer Tyson and Paris are seen around the house looking after their children, while boxer Tyson is also seen training in the gym. Tommy and Molly-Mae, meanwhile, are shown sitting on a sofa discussing their impending parenthood.

Related topics:Tyson FuryToby CarveryNetflixMorecambeLancaster Road