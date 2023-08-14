34-year-old Tyson is well known for his deep voice but he and his wife, 33-year-old Paris, have revealed it did not always sound like that.

In an interview with Fluer East and James Barr on Hits Radio UK, Tyson said: “I didn't always used to have this voice" as Paris elaborated: "No, he used to have a soft voice, he used to sound like real, like delicate. He used to be able to sing real high-noted songs.”

In shock, Fluer and James replied “Really?!” and “What?!” to which Paris said “He did!”

Tyson Fury has revealed the painful story behind his deep voice. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Tyson, who lives in Morecambe with his family, then explained: “This guy called Ty, he punched me in the throat in sparring and it ends up getting a blood clot in me throat. Ever since then, I now sound like me Dad!”

As the two presenters continue to express shock, Paris then jokes "They sound like generators, GRRR!"

In defence, Tyson said: "A lot of people find it sexy, this voice, GRRR"

The origins of Tyson’s gruff voice is not the only revelation fans can expect to hear this week as his latest show, At Home With The Furys is set to air on Netflix this Wednesday (August 16.)