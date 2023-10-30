Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe based champion boxer Tyson Fury, 35, has been in the headlines non-stop over the weekend thanks to his match against Francis Ngannou which he won by a split decision.

Ahead of his big weekend in Saudi Arabai though, Tyson made a surprising admission about his half-brother Tommy, 24, who himself took part in a highly anticipated boxing match two weeks before.

Former Love Islander Tommy’s professional bout against American youtuber KSI was the main event of the Misfits Prime Boxing card in Manchester on Saturday, October 14.

Left: Tyson Fury following his fight with Francis Ngannou. Right: Tommy Fury during his fight with KSI. Images: Getty

The event, which was broadcast by DAZN, reportedly received 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and speaking ahead of the Ngannou fight, Tyson revealed the staggering amount of money his younger relative known as ‘TNT’ had made – as well as how much is in his bank account full stop!

Speaking to The MMA Hour, the father of seven said: “The fact that Tommy made $10m from the fight, he's 24 years old, probably made $25-$26m (around £21m) out of his 10-fight career, it's unbelievable. I'm very, very proud of where he's come from.

“In 2018, Tommy didn't have $10 for a bus pass… Today, Tommy's got a hell of a lot of money, millions of dollars in his account. So I'm very proud of him.

“He can buy what he wants. He's got a $5m mansion, [Mercedes] G-Wagon, Lambo's, Rolex. The guy's flying.”

John Fury at a press conference ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou boxing match on October 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tommy’s success against KSI has now been followed by more good career news as the father of one has been offered a world title shot.

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, who has an undefeated record of 23-0, told Fox Sports Australia: "You know, boxing is my job. It’s how I put food on the table. So while Tommy Fury isn’t on my radar, if he wants to fight for a world title, sure, he can come and get it.

“I’ll happily beat the crap out of him and get straight back to chasing those belts. I’ve never watched him live, no, but I’ve seen a few clips on social media. And he’s not s***.”

There has also been some news this week about Tyson’s upcoming fight against fellow undefeated heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk.

The £150 million bout was due to take place on December 23 but now it appears it will not be happening until 2024.

According to the Sun, Tyson’s promoter Frank Warren said: “It is too soon to talk about what Tyson does right now but the Usyk fight is signed.

“It will go ahead but it will not be on the 23rd. It was crazy for some people to suggest that it could still go ahead on the 23rd.

“He is 35-years-old and has just done a 12-week training camp and has just been in a tough fight.

“He needs a break with his family, he needs to switch off and we will announce the date when we are ready. But the fight is signed. The fight will happen.

“It will happen early in the new year, late January or February. It will be up to Tyson, it is his body.

“He wasn’t smashed to bits at all but he needs a break.”

Meanwhile, Tyson and Tommy’s dad John has also made headlines himself over the weekend, as he boldy called out legendary American boxer Mike Tyson.

At a press conference ahead of the Tyson and Ngannou contest, the 59-year-old former boxer not only backed his son to beat the MMA star, but also backed himself against the former heavyweight world champion, who had helped Ngannou train for the contest.

After praising his son and Ngnannou, John declared: “You know what, give me a special mention.

"The man who bred him, John Fury, fears no man on Earth. No matter what they've done, no matter what the accolades.