According to recent research by Ketchum*, 82% of the nation are suffering from snack regret, one in five being disappointed by the taste of their snack choices, and 37% feeling guilty due to eating an unhealthy or high-calorie snack.

‘Furocity by Tyson Fury’ and partner Iceland are hoping to fix these statistics with the launch of ‘Snack Swap Shop’ – letting shoppers trade in their boring snacks for a better one for free.

How does it work?

To celebrate the launch of the first protein bar from Tyson Fury’s Furocity range, Furocity has partnered with Iceland to launch the first ‘Snack Swap Shop’

Running from Monday, July 24 and Sunday July 30, the country’s first ‘Snack Swap Shop’ allows customers to trade in their unwanted snacks for a free Furocity Power Protein Bar worth £2.

The snack shops will pop up in Iceland stores throughout the country – including in Preston and Blackpool – to give Brits “a shot at snack redemption”.

The swapped products will also not go to waste as Iceland is teaming up with Olio to ensure the unwanted snacks are donated via the local sharing app. Together so far, Iceland and Olio have redistributed over two million meals and counting.

The ‘Snack Swap Shop’ marks Furocity’s partnership with Iceland Foods, which is the first supermarket to launch the Furocity Range.

What bars are available?

The first protein bar from Tyson Fury is available in Caramel and Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

The research by Ketchum also showed that 56% of the nation are unaware of how much protein they should be getting each day so the bars, with 20g of high-power protein, aim to offer a solution.

The bars are usually for sale for £2.00 in-store and online at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Bars are also available to bulk buy on www.furocity.co.uk.

What does Tyson say about it?

Tyson Fury shared, “I knew if I launched a protein bar that it had to be good macros and tasty and I'm confident there'll be no such thing as snack regret when people try these. To prove to people how good these taste, we’re letting them swap their crappy snacks with the best protein bar on the market! MINE!”

Full terms and conditions available at www.iceland.co.uk.

