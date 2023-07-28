The boxing heavyweight painted the town gold to celebrate the launch of his Furocity Champion energy drink in a gold can.
The boxing heavyweight painted the town gold to celebrate the launch of his Furocity Champion energy drink in a gold can.
He was joined by the recently engaged Tommy Fury and pregnant Paris Fury at Piccolo in Manchester.
They celebrated in style with Tyson Fury showing up in an all-gold custom Furocity Ferrari, and a performance from Bad Boy Chiller Crew.
The new Champion flavoured Furocity energy drink is now available in Iceland for £1.
1. Tyson Fury and his wife Paris attend a party hosted by Tyson Fury at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Tyson Fury and his wife Paris attend a party hosted by Tyson Fury at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
2. Tyson Fury hosts a party at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Tyson Fury hosts a party at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
3. Tyson Fury hosts a party at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Tyson Fury hosts a party at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
4. Bad Boy Chiller Crew attend a party hosted by Tyson Fury at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew attend a party hosted by Tyson Fury at Piccolo in Manchester to launch his new Furocity Champion energy drink, available in Iceland now. Picture date: Thursday July 27, 2023. PA Photo. Available at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, the flavour of Furocity’s Champion energy drink has been unveiled exclusively to the guests in attendance. Picture credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire