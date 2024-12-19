Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury shockingly revealed this week that he has not spoken to his wife in over three months ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Former Heavyweight champion Tyson - who was stripped of that title by Usyk back in May - has been married to his wife Paris for 16 years and together they share seven children.

The couple live in Morecambe together but as Tyson is in the process of gearing up for his rematch fight with Usyk this weekend, he moved out of the family home three months ago to go to a training camp in Malta.

Not only does Tyson, 36, currently not live with his family, this week he also revealed he hasn’t even spoken to wife Paris, 33, in that same time.

Speaking on Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Tyson told boxing broadcaster Dev Sahni: “'It's been a long camp. Been away from my wife and kids for three months, I've not spoken to Paris at all for three months, not one word.”

The father of seven then added: “Yeah, I've sacrificed a lot.”

Tyson Fury (pictured at a warm-up for his Usyk match) says he has not spoken to wife Paris in 3 months. Credit: PA and Instagram | PA and Instagram

What has Paris said about that?

Yesterday, Paris broke her silence on Tyson’s sensational statement with her own statement which not only verified the truth of Tyson’s claims but also revealed what she has made of it all.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of Tyson’s interview, the mum of seven wrote in over-lay text: “People don't see the sacrifices made, l've let him solely concentrate on this fight. it seems like he's been gone forever especially with no contact, but if it's what he needs.”

What does a relationship expert make of it?

Perhaps contrary to expectation, Anne-Sofie Koktveda Relationship Expert at Datingxperten.de, has said that Tsyon and Paris’ lack of communication is not a red flag, but rather a sign of a health relationship.

Anne-Sofie Koktved explained: “Tyson Fury’s decision to distance himself from Paris isn’t about conflict but about maintaining the level of focus required to perform at his peak. Preparing for such a high-stakes fight demands mental discipline, and even the slightest distraction, including day-to-day parenting concerns, could throw him off balance.

“What this really shows is the strength of their partnership. Paris understands and respects his process, and that level of trust is the foundation of a strong relationship. It’s a lesson for us all. Sometimes the healthiest thing you can do for your relationship is to give your partner the space they need to grow and succeed individually.

“When partners can step back, allow space, and still feel secure, it shows a relationship built on trust, respect, and mutual understanding. Tyson and Paris Fury’s dynamic is something we could all learn from supporting your partner doesn’t always mean constant communication; sometimes, it’s about knowing when to step back and let them focus.”