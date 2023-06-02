Tom is in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool after several days on life support.

His family has now set up 'You can do it Tom' on Facebook in a bid to get support from as many people as possible to help him on his road to recovery.

As well as world heavyweight champion Fury, former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville has sent a video message to Manchester United fan Tom.

Tom is recovering in Alder Hey after being hit by a police car.

Tom’s family posted: "Thanks to the amazing care teams, he's now out of a coma and is in a High Dependency Unit.

"Until he wakes up fully, we won't know Tom's long term outlook, only that it'll be a very long road ahead for him.

"The aim of this page is to flood it with celebrity videos, surrounded by positive messages of support from the community.

"We're hoping that when Tom eventually wakes up, he'll be able to see, hear and read the various messages to help motivate and inspire him on the long road ahead.

Tom and his mum Karla.

"Thanks to all of the celebs who have taken the time to help and send us video clips.

"Please feel free to add your own 'You can do it Tom!' messages so Tom can eventually see them. If you can help us source any more celeb videos please get in touch! You can do it Tom!"

Fury said in his message: “Keep fighting, keep going Tom. All the best, see you soon buddy.”

And Neville said: “I’m sending all my love and best wishes to you and your family. Make sure you keep fighting.

Tyson Fury has sent a message of support to Tom.

"I hope to see you soon, I am thinking of you.”

Anyone who can help should email Bill Johnston at [email protected] or contact him through the Facebook page.

Tom was injured just before 8.30pm on Thursday May 25 in Owen Road at the junction with Torrisholme Road, when he was hit by a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Alder Hey.

Gary Neville has sent a message of support to Tom.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct will be carrying out an independent investigation.