Two people rescued from house fire in Preston

Firefighters tonight rescued two people from a house fire in Preston.
The drama unfolded at a terraced house on Maitland Street just after 6pm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:00 three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a domestic property on Maitland Street, Preston.
"The fire involved a terraced property.
"Crews rescued two casualties who were checked over by North West Ambulance Service.
"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive ventilation fan. They were detained for an hour and a half."