Two people rescued from house fire in Preston

Firefighters tonight rescued two people from a house fire in Preston.

The drama unfolded at a terraced house on Maitland Street just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:00 three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a domestic property on Maitland Street, Preston.

"The fire involved a terraced property.

"Crews rescued two casualties who were checked over by North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive ventilation fan. They were detained for an hour and a half."