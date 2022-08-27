Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two winners from Downholland are celebrating after netting £30,000 each thanks to their postcode.

They landed the cash when L39 7JR was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday 27 August.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt shared her congratulations. She said: “It’s fantastic news for our two winners in Downholland. I hope they have something special in mind to treat themselves with the cash.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and with guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £900 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.