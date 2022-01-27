Law student Aya, 19, was killed on Sunday, May, 17, as she walked by Quick Shine Car Wash, King Street in Blackburn and was struck by a stray bullet shot from a passing Toyota Avensis.

The bullet went through her body and was embedded in a telegraph pole.

Eight people were last year jailed for a total of more than 200 years following a trial for their involvement in the murder of Aya and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan, the intended target of the shooting.

Now, following a review of the evidence two more men have been arrested and charged.

Both were interviewed in the early stages of the investigation and released without charge but following a further review of the evidence, and advice from Nicholas Johnson QC who represented the prosecution at trial, the Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges of Murder (Aya Hachem) and Attempted Murder (Pacha Khan) for Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Shear Brow, Blackburn and Lewis Otway, 41, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester.