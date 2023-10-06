Two Lancashire girls heading to Orlando USA to represent United Kingdom
Saffron, 11 who competed as Junior Miss Lancashire and Priya Rose, 5, Petite Miss Lancashire both won the United Kindgdom titles at Miss Diamond Uk pageants, which was held at The Edge Arena Wigan in August.
They are both excited to be representing the United Kingdom next August in Orlando USA and hope to bring home international titles.
Both girls will be competing in a mixture of rounds including Fun Fashion, evening wear and sportswear.
As part of the process they will also have interviews with International judges and both will be taking part in a spokesmodel round on stage along with a talent round.
Saffron started competing in Pageants this year and Priya -Rose has been competing since a baby, they both love to travel around the country and meet new people and make new friends, they love wearing sparkly outfits and take part in lots of charity pageants where they fundraise for various charities.
Both girls support the charity Young Minds which provides young people with tools to look after mental health which is the recognised charity supported by Miss Diamond UK pageants.
In addition to this both girls can be seen out and about in the Chorley and Wigan area giving back to the local community with organised litter picks, carol singing & bingo in local care homes and much more....
If you have an event you would like them to attend please do get in touch.
Saffron & Priya - Rose are looking for sponsorship to help them with their dream of competing in America and are happy to discuss the possible options with any local businesses in return for advertising. Please contact [email protected]
To take part in next years UK national finals which will send winners to compete internationally please check out Diamond United Kingdom on facebook & Instagram.