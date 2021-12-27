Euxton Parish Church, which launched a Roof Repair Project to the cost of £256,000 (plus VAT), is closed due to the extensive work, with services currently being conducted in the local church community centre.

£200,000 has already been raised, but the last £56,000 is proving very difficult to garner.

Investigations uncovered significant damp and problems with the roof’s timbers which could soon render the place of worship ‘not fit for purpose’ if repair works are not carried out.

The secret gutters to help the water drain better are being installed at Euxton Parish along the edge of the coping stones. Once the work is completed they will not be visible.

Reverend Jo Smith said: "This was a devastating blow. As you will appreciate this is an absolutely huge amount to raise, especially in the current climate.

The coping stones (big stones either end of the roof) have been lifted so that the purlin (long bits of wood which hold up the roof running east to west) ends can be inspected. It is thought that these are the original timbers.

This has shown that there is significant rot and decay and all but one require steel support.

Repairs to the rafter ends and wall plate are also underway and, in preparation for the new pointing, about 80% of the old has now been raked out and work on the bellcote (a small framework and shelter for one or more bells) has been completed.

Repair works to the roof of Euxton Parish Church have begun.

If you would like to make a donation to Euxton Parish Church visit Euxton Parish Church : The Roof Fund.

For St George's, £35,000 is needed to repair the reredos - the pictures at the front of of the church, for over 50 years had been covered by a blue curtain.

The curtain was put up to act as a protection barrier against further degradation of the reredos at a time when the church would have struggled to pay for its restoration.

Livesey’s Funeral Directors, Chorley, have donated £10,000 in memory of Mrs Jane H Livesey JP - the mum of the two current owners Tony and Chris, who was a longtime member of St George’s.

Work on the bell tower at Euxton Parish Church has now been completed.

Reverend Michael Print said: "We raised just over £13,000 towards our need of £35,000, however, the majority of our fundraising activities don’t start until St George’s Day. So we’re so happy with the way things have begun."

If you would like to make a contribution to St George's visit https://www.justgiving.com/stgeorgeschurchchorley