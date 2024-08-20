Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV presenter and psychologist Emma Kenny is bringing a new fascinating show to Lancashire twice next year, below is everything you need know.

ITV This Morning’s resident therapist and agony aunt Emma Kenny returns with an enthralling new show that plunges into the depths of love twisted into terror.

After her highly successful 'The Serial Killer Next Door' tour, Emma is set to captivate audiences yet again, solidifying her status as one of the UK's foremost crime presenters.

This time, she invites you to delve into the dark world of "Killer Couples’ and it is heading to two theatres in Lancashire next year.

What is the show about?

The show description says that "’Killer Couples’ is not just another true crime show; it's a riveting exploration of romance gone horrifically awry” in which Emma will “unravel the complex psychology of couples who commit the unthinkable, transforming their intimate bond into a pact of death and destruction”.

This show offers a glimpse into the lives of duos who embarked on deadly paths, from the infamous Brady and Hindley to the modern-day equivalents whose stories shock and bewilder.

Emma's compelling narrative dissects how these relationships evolve from love to something entirely malevolent, providing an intense, thought-provoking experience.

Killer Couples dares to ask questions such as “What drives these couples to cross the line together?”, “How does love become an accessory to murder?” and seeks to understand the dynamics at play in these lethal liaisons, making it a must-attend for anyone fascinated by the darker aspects of human nature and relationships.

The show description ends: “Prepare to be enthralled, enlightened, and possibly a bit alarmed. "Killer Couples" promises an evening filled with intrigue, psychological depth, and discussions that will linger long after the show ends. Whether you're a true crime aficionado or simply curious about the complexities of romantic relationships, this show is an unparalleled exploration of what happens when love leads not to a happy ending, but to a deadly one.”

When is Killer Couples in Lancashire?

The show is on at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday, May 1 2025 at 7:30pm.

It then comes back to Lancashire for a show at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30pm.

Where can I get tickets?

You can buy tickets specifically from the Lancaster Grand website here or the Blackpool Grand Theatre website here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the Lancaster showing are £27.50 and £32.50 for Blackpool

In the video at the top of this article, our reporter talks to Emma ahead of her previous show that came to Lancashire, Killer Cults.