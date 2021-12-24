The star has deen documenting her family's life since Derek became seriously ill with Covid-19, spending over a year in hospital.

>>.Kate Garraway slams Downing Street Christmas party as "heartbreaking and ridiculous".

The presenter has now opened up about her plans for Christmas and her hope that she'll be able to get 54-year-old Derek back to his home town.

Derek and Kate before his illness

She told Women's Own: "This year, we have got him home - and fingers crossed we can keep him home. Of course, he's not going to be putting on his Santa costume, going out with [daughter] Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with [son] Billy.

"None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it's adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he's here at all. which we didn't have at all last year and feared would never happen."

Kate said she was adjusting to a 'new normal'

She added: "The dream would be to get Derek to Chorley [with the Draper side of the family]. At the moment, moving him is a big problem: it's exhausting for him.

"If not, maybe the Drapers could come to us for a big gathering, covid permitting. And certainly I'll be seeing the Garraways but my oven is broken so I'm not sure anyone wants to come to me."