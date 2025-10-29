TV icons Vicky Entwistle, David Potts & Honey G to star in Lancashire Christmas panto

Three TV icons are heading to Lancashire this winter to star in a Christmas pantomime.

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall has announced its biggest ever pantomime cast.

The venue, located on The Esplanade, is hosting a Cinderella Pantomime between December 27 2025 to December 31 2025.

Who stars in the panto?

Leading the cast is Accrington actress Vicky Entwistle, best known for playing the legendary on ITV’s Coronation Street, who plays the Fairy Godmother.

Ibviza Weekender star David Potts, who won Celebrity Big Brother last year then plays Potty Hard-Up whilst X Factor icon Honey G plays Honey Hard-Up.

The rest of the cast includes Stacey Coleman, whose credits include Coronation Street and Emmerdale, as Cinderella; Manchester actor Rich Young as the Prince; as well as Fleetwood Panto Legend’s Ben Sherlock and Wayne Morgan-Wiliams as Buttons and Dame Dolly Hard-Up respectively.

What can we expect from Cinderella at the Marine Hall?

The show information reads: “Cinderella is fed up of her humdrum life at Hard-Up Hall, where she lives with Baroness Hard-Up, her Wicked Step Sisters and her best friend Buttons. She longs to meet a man who will sweep her off her feet. Cinderella's Fairy Godmother is on hand with some bibbidi bobbidy boos - to orchestrate a chance meeting with Prince Charming. But will the course of true love run smooth? Will they be re-united at the ball? Will Fairy Dotty save the day and win her wand or will Cinderella's Step Sisters have their wicked way?

“Anton Benson Productions return for another magical pantomime season in Fleetwood. Prepare yourself for a rollercoaster ride through pantoland full of colourful costumes, stunning sets, magic and special effects, all wrapped up in our trademark laugh-a-minute script.

Where can I book tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Full price tickets are £19.50 whilst a family o f four ticket costs £52.

The Fleetwood Marine Hall Cinderella Panto also heads to Ellesmere Port Civic Hall between December 13-December 24.

Tickets for the Ellesmer Port showings can be bought here.