Rowing Home with Jordan North will be shown on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 8.30pm.

The 30 minute documentary will reveal the lengths the BBC Radio 1 DJ went to in his Red Nose Day challenge which has raised a magnificent £700,000.

Despite torrential rain, territorial swans and a canal being emptied, Jordan successfully rowed 100 miles between London and his hometown and 'happy place' Burnley in five days where he was besieged by fans and admirers wanting to congratulate him for such a valiant effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan North arrives home in Burnley after his 100 mile rowing challenge from London to Burnley

It was a week that nearly broke him, but despite battling the unpredictable British weather, a drained canal, billions of blisters, serious fatigue, and territorial swans, Jordan conquered the challenge,

Excitement and trepidation come together in this 30 minute documentary in which the 'I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!' star rows upstream along the country’s canals for five days to get from Little Venice, in London, to his hometown of Burnley.

The documentary sees Jordan row on average for eight hours a day, covering over 100 miles in total – the equivalent of 1,552 laps of his beloved Turf Moor. The cold winds, dark tunnels and narrow bridges tested the avid Burnley F.C fan mentally and physically.

A hero's welcome from a young fan after Jordan landed in Burnley

Those tuning in will see Jordan battle through five days of increasing pain, fall to the ground with exhaustion just two days in, struggle to navigate busy canals and be cheered on by crowds of supporters as he pushes himself to the limit to reach the finish line in Burnley, where his friends, family and fans all waited in anticipation to give him a true hero’s welcome home.

Jordan said: “When Comic Relief called me to ask if I’d be up for a rowing challenge to raise money for Red Nose Day, I honestly said (and believed) ‘how hard can rowing be?’

"It was honestly the hardest week of my life.

“Within a few hours my bum was aching, my back was hurting, and within a few days I could feel every stroke of the oars throughout my entire body.

“Being out on the water, by yourself, trying to get through eight hours of rowing in a day is so mentally challenging.

"I had to keep thinking about the end goal – to raise money for Red Nose Day – and to do it for everyone who was taking the time to donate and send messages.

"I received so much support from BBC Radio 1 listeners, the team who were with me and the amazing people I saw along the canals. It was amazing and really helped me to keep my chin up.”

Money raised by Red Nose Day will help people in the UK and around the world live free from poverty, violence and discrimination, and support people with their mental health. Donations will also help to fund organisations providing essential support for people in Ukraine affected by the terrifying conflict and the mass displacement of people in many parts of the world.