"She made a real difference to a lot of young lives and will be fondly remembered by all those who worked with her."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A beloved teacher who taught generations of children at schools in South Ribble has died at the age of 78.

Retired teacher Shirley Robbins was a friendly and familiar face to children and parents over the years at Kingsfold Primary School in Penwortham and St Leonard's Primary School in Walton-le-Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She died peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday, December 10.

Ex-colleague and former assistant head of Kingsfold Primary, Jon Spencer, paid tribute to Shirley on behalf of the school community, fondly remembering her 'quick wit' and 'devotion to her job'.

Former teacher Shirley Robbins died peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday, December 10, aged 78.

"Shirley made a real difference to a lot of young lives"

Mr Spencer said: "Shirley was a very valued colleague who worked at Kingsfold for many years. She made a real difference to a lot of young lives and was known throughout the school community for her quick wit and for having the most beautiful handwriting imaginable.

"Shirley was a very well-liked member of staff, who was devoted to her job. She had a particular talent for supporting children with additional needs and will be fondly remembered by all those who worked with her."

Shirley's funeral

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her funeral service and interment takes place today (Wednesday, December 20) at God's Acre Chapel, Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground.

Her death was announced by William Houghton Funeral Directors, who said: "Shirley Robbins died peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday, December 10, aged 78 years.

"Beloved wife of Michael, loving sister of Irene and the late Allan, dear sister-in-law of Jean and beloved aunt of Mark, Guy (Deceased), Dale, Kevin, Deborah, Lynda, Brian, Ian and Alison.