Tributes have been paid to a Preston North End supporter who tragically died at Deepdale stadium before Saturday’s match against Charlton at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the stadium after a man in his 60s reportedly collapsed at the ground’s Gentry Bar shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

The air ambulance landed in Moor Park and paramedics quickly gave the man CPR, but he sadly died a short time later.

Lancashire Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

He has since been named locally as Andrew Atherton.

A PNE spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a PNE fan passed away shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

“The man in his 60s became unwell and was unresponsive while in The Gentry Bar and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was sadly later pronounced dead.

“The thoughts of everyone at Preston North End are with his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Since his sudden death on Saturday, fellow supporters have paid tribute to Andrew on social media.

Commenting on Preston North End's Facebook post, Richard Wheeler wrote: "Terribly sad news this morning. I was in the Gentry bar when the poor man collapsed, security staff and paramedics fought so hard to save him. RIP fellow North ender. I send my condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Kelly Moss said: “So sad to hear a man go to a football match and not return home to his family. Our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.”

Sarah Pannell said: "So sad we were in the bar when the poor fella collapsed. We had hoped he would make it. The paramedics worked very hard to save him. Condolences to his family and friends."

Dee Waterton added: "So sad to hear this, knew him from infants, junior and high school. My thoughts go out to his family."