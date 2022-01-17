Tributes to former Mayor of Chorley who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to long-serving former councillor and one-time Mayor Terry Brown who has died aged 63.

Mr Brown, who represented the Chorley East ward for Labour for many years before retiring at the last election, died suddenly on January 13.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We are all shocked and terribly saddened by Terry’s sudden passing.

Former Mayor of Chorley Coun Terry Brown presenting a Citizen of the Year Award to Gordon Cadman in 2008

“Terry was an integral member of the Labour group for many, many years and was a real friend and mentor to so many people. He was always approachable and knew what local people wanted from the council

“Terry was also incredibly passionate about representing Chorley and was absolutely dedicated to doing the very best for local people.

“On behalf of the entire council, I would like to express our most sincere condolences to Terry’s family and close friends at this awfully sad time.”

Mr Brown was first elected to council back in 1986, serving until 1998 and then again from 2002 up to May last year.

He was Mayor of Chorley from 2008 to 2009, a member of the cabinet from 2012 to 2013, and also served as a county councillor.

He leaves behind a son, Adam, and a young grandson, Roman, as well as his mother Jean and two sisters.

Paying tribute to his father, Adam said: “My dad was Chorley through and through and has helped this community grow over the decades, using his own spare time to help residents with odd jobs and doing a lot of work for charity.

“He was very well respected by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him and I’m proud that he was my dad.

“He is my hero, a devoted grandfather and the best man I ever met. He was my best friend, he was funny and he was straight to the point.