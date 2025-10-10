Tributes have been paid to a well-loved Leyland landlady who has sadly died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Freeman was a friendly and familiar face around the town, and many will remember her from the Fox & Lion in Towngate, where she was landlady in the late 80s.

Submitted

Alison died unexpectedly on Thursday morning and dozens of people have since paid tribute, remembering her fondly from her days at Wellfield High School and the pubs around town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Freeman was a friendly and familiar face around the town, and many will remember her from the Fox & Lion in Towngate, where she was landlady in the late 80s. | Google

A gem and a top landlady

“Alison you were a gem, you'll be very missed RIP sweetheart,” said Laura Walker.

“Such sad news. Alison was a top landlady. Love and condolences to Scott and family. RIP Alison”, said Gary Smith.

“Rest in peace Alison, a lovely lady, you will be missed,” added Ollie Kedward.

Our thoughts are with Alison’s family.