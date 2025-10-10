Tributes to well-loved Leyland landlady Alison Freeman who ran the Fox & Lion in Towngate
Alison Freeman was a friendly and familiar face around the town, and many will remember her from the Fox & Lion in Towngate, where she was landlady in the late 80s.
Alison died unexpectedly on Thursday morning and dozens of people have since paid tribute, remembering her fondly from her days at Wellfield High School and the pubs around town.
A gem and a top landlady
“Alison you were a gem, you'll be very missed RIP sweetheart,” said Laura Walker.
“Such sad news. Alison was a top landlady. Love and condolences to Scott and family. RIP Alison”, said Gary Smith.
“Rest in peace Alison, a lovely lady, you will be missed,” added Ollie Kedward.
Our thoughts are with Alison’s family.