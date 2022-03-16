Adam Stutchbury, who was twin brother to Luke, lived with quadriplegic cerebral palsy but that didn’t stop him from presenting several shows on the Lancaster-based Beyond Radio and fundraising for many causes.

Tributes have poured in since his death and Luke presented a show in memory of his twin on Beyond Radio at the weekend.

Born in Lancaster, Adam attended the Loyne School and Beaumont College. He achieved a bronze Duke of Edinburgh award and Mencap awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Stutchbury.

As a member of Beaumont College Student Union, Adam organised fundraising events for the college as well as Alexandra House where he went for respite. He also participated in the Colour Dash and Bubble Rush for St John’s Hospice and the Great Manchester Run.

Adam became involved with local radio through his twin who also has cerebral palsy. He began by fundraising to help set up Beyond Radio and volunteered there when it began in 2016. He went on to host the Saturday Morning Show, Adam’s Musical Jukebox and the Early Evening Show on Sundays.

Adam, who lived in Morecambe, was also involved with online digital radio and joined Luke as a mobile DJ for parties and fundraising events.

“Adam was inspirational and never let his disability hold him back,” said his sister, Gill. “He was lovely, very likeable and had a wicked sense of humour. He will be greatly missed.”

Adam Stutchbury.

Adam had been unwell for a few months before his death on March 7 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Details of his funeral are yet to be confirmed.