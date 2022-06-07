Many in Penwortham and neighbouring areas will cherish fond memories of puppeteering policeman Geoff Pickles – known to generations of schoolchildren as ‘PC Pickles’ – and his lovable puppets, Henry and Priscilla.

His Tufty Club visits in the 70s and 80s were the highlight of many schooldays, with PC Pickles and his puppets teaching children important lessons about road safety and the dangers of talking to strangers.

After 16 years of school visits, he retired from the force in 1988 and remained a familiar and friendly face around his hometown of Penwortham.

Sadly, last night (Monday, June 6), his family announced that Mr Pickles, who lived in Penwortham, has died at the age of 87.

His daughter Elaine Powiecki, posting on Facebook, said: “It is with great sadness that our much loved dad, grandfather, and great grandad Geoffrey Pickles has sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness.

"RIP PC PICKLES.”

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to the much-loved policeman, including some who were inspired to join the force after his special school visits.

Retired policeman Geoff Pickles, known to schoolchildren as PC Pickles, delighted them with his school visits in the 70s and 80s, along with his puppets Henry and Priscilla. Pic credit: Elaine Powiecki

"I loved PC Pickles, what a man,” said Shelby Williams.

"I remember him coming into my playgroup, junior school and senior school.

"He will never know fully the impact he had on people, but he taught us about so many things from stranger danger through to road safety via the Tufty Club.

"Through his influence I joined the police and worked in the roads policing arena for many years. What a man, what a legend.”

Geoff Pickles was happily reunited with his lovable puppet sidekick Henry last year, after his daughter Elaine found a rare replica on eBay. Pic credit: Elaine Powiecki

On his retirement, he had to leave his prized Pelham puppets behind. But last year, Mr Pickles was delighted to be reunited with his puppet pal Henry after more than 30 years.

His daughter Elaine found a replica of her father’s favourite puppet on eBay and surprised him on Christmas Day, with the ‘magical moment’ recorded on video.

You can watch the video, shared by BBC Radio Lancashire, in the twitter post below.

Paul Richmond said: “That's such sad news for lots of us that were children back in the day. He was such a nice man.”

Hayley Goulding added: “I don’t think there’s a Penwortham child of the 80’s who doesn’t remember PC Pickles!

"He was genuinely a lovely man who wanted to make a difference. My thoughts are with his family.”

"Absolute legend,” said Sharon Banks, adding, “He had such a positive impact on so many of us. It’s a shame there's no one like that now for the kids.”

Whilst one of his former colleagues, Sheena Mcloughlin, said: “I can say that he is one of the nicest, genuine guys you could ever wish to meet.

"Taught my kids road safety in their day. Amazing how some things stick with you. Wonder how many lives have been saved by those puppeteering P.C.’s.”

"I remember him from when I was a lad over 30 years ago,” said Paul Martin. “He was an amazing man and had a great way with children. He was much loved by all the children back then and he taught children to respect police and others.”

Greg Hodgkinson described PC Pickles’ visits at primary school as ‘legendary’, whilst Mark Couperthwaite added: "I hope he realises what an amazing job he did. So many people remembering him 40+ years on.”