Tributes paid to 'Mr Chorley' Ralph Snape, 90, who has died

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a veteran Chorley councillor who has died.

Ralph Snape MBE, councillor for the Chorley North West ward, passed away on Sunday (September 15) aged 90.

The veteran councillor had been an elected member of the authority from 1976 and remained in office until the present day.

Ralph's son, Russell, took to social media to pay tribute to his father.

"Many of you will know him as a great councillor for over four decades," wrote Russell.

"He was one of a kind. Genuine, hard working and honest.

"Loved by his family and will be deeply missed."

During his time at Chorley Council, Ralph sat as an Independent alongside wife Joyce Snape, a fellow councillor in Chorley North West since 1998.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle tweeted: "Sorry to hear of the sad loss of Cllr Ralph Snape MBE.

"My thoughts are with Joyce and the family.

"Ralph dedicated his life to serving others and was widely respected amongst all who knew him."

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, added: “He was a hardworking and truly Independent councillor, who devoted his life to helping others over many years.

“He’d always be knocking on doors to see if he could help residents and if anyone did have an issue that needed resolving he’d take it up on their behalf and do the best he could to get it sorted.

“He was everything that people would want from their local councillor - he was passionate, cared about the town and the people he was serving and above all else he was a true gentleman."

Chorley Coun Martin Boardman, Leader of the Conservative Group and Opposition, said: “Ralph always had a cheery word and was always happy to listen and advise.

“He was a genuine, hardworking councillor who had a passion for all things Chorley.

“Ralph will be sadly missed – our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Coun Joyce Snape and his family during this difficult time.”

In the 2010 local elections, Ralph walked away with the largest majority of any councillor in Lancashire with 2,579 votes more than his closest political rival.

“It looks like I’ve managed to slip in again,” he joked at the time.