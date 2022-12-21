They said: "We are deeply saddened to share that our amazing, funny, beautiful, clever, feisty, quirky, caring, colleague and dear friend Nancy Melrose has passed away after an illness this year. She worked for the Trust for 25 years and most of you will remember Nancy in her Occupational Therapy role at Chorley hospital where she was a well known and respected MDT member who always gave her all for her patients. She was an exceptional OT, passionate about improving the lives of others which included supporting other team members and sharing her knowledge."They added: "We all miss her deeply already and the office isn’t the same without her dry sense of humour and tubs of bird food! She loved nature and being active which combined in her love of open water swimming and running. Nancy was only 54 years of age, had a lot left to give, and her spirit and love of life will carry on within all of those she knew."