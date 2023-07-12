Tributes have been paid to a special priest who dedicated his life in caring for the Preston community after he died aged 71.

Father Timothy Lipscomb served as Rector of Preston at St George’s church for 12 years.

Paying tribute members of his congregation said Fr Lipscomb 'will be missed by all who knew him’.

The Priest was also an Honorary Canon of Blackburn Cathedral and previously ministered in parishes in the Diocese of Leeds, as Vicar of St Bartholomew Armley before coming to Preston St Georges.

Fr Timothy passed away on July 11, 2023 following a recent illness.

A spokesman for Blackburn Diocese said: "Fr Timothy will be much missed by all who knew him. He made huge contribution to the life of the Diocese serving for 12 years as Rector of Preston, caring for the Minster and St George’s.

"He also served as Area Dean and was outstanding in the care he showed the clergy of the Deanery and in the support he offered to vacant parishes.

Pictured is Revered Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's, after hearing in April 1998 his church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs.

"Fr Timothy was also an Honorary Canon of Blackburn Cathedral and served the wider Diocese in many ways. Before his time in Preston, Fr Timothy ministered in parishes in the Diocese of Leeds, notably as Vicar of St Bartholomew Armley.

"He retired to Wales in 2017 and, until his recent illness, was Priest-in-Charge of Dyserth."

It is with the greatest sadness that we heard this morning of the passing of our former parish priest, Fr Timothy. Loved by many he will be missed.May he rest in peace and rise in glory. #Prestonpic.twitter.com/WLJImdXyLt

— St George the Martyr, Preston (@StGeorgePreston) July 12, 2023