Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ former Preston journalist who has died aged 81
Tributes have been paid to former Lancashire Evening Post journalist David Flynn who has died at the age of 81.
Lancashire-born David started his newspaper career at the Haslingden Observer in 1957 and later moved to the LEP in Preston before heading for Fleet Street.
He worked on the Daily Herald, The Telegraph, The Times and Sunday Times and also spent time as editor of the Sheffield Star, which was crowned Regional Newspaper of the Year at the British Press Awards during his time at the helm.
David was publishing director at The Telegraph when he retired, having also worked as home editor and northern editor.
He was described as "a brilliant journalist" by his daughter Jane Mee, who said his family was always at the centre of his life despite his hectic working schedule chasing "relentless deadlines."
He leaves a wife Anne, four children and seven grandchildren. He retired to Cornwall and died after a short illness in Kent.