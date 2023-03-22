Lancashire-born David started his newspaper career at the Haslingden Observer in 1957 and later moved to the LEP in Preston before heading for Fleet Street.

He worked on the Daily Herald, The Telegraph, The Times and Sunday Times and also spent time as editor of the Sheffield Star, which was crowned Regional Newspaper of the Year at the British Press Awards during his time at the helm.

David was publishing director at The Telegraph when he retired, having also worked as home editor and northern editor.

He was described as "a brilliant journalist" by his daughter Jane Mee, who said his family was always at the centre of his life despite his hectic working schedule chasing "relentless deadlines."

