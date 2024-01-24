Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patricia Anne Hudson, who was known as Trish, moved to America in 2012.

Born in Farnworth, Trish went to Padiham Green Primary and the former Gawthorpe High schools. She later studied hair and beauty at Nelson and Colne College. She later worked for a mortgage company before joining the Express as a trainee reporter. Trish then went to work for Express Gifts as a print buyer. The role gave her the opportunity to travel the world and resulted in a move to California when she was head hunted.

This was a dream come true for Trish who had wanted to move to the USA since she was a child as her great grandmother was a native American cherokee from the Cree tribe. Ambitious and a globe trotter, Trish had visited most of Europe and also China and South America.

Trish loved her life in America and also spent time living in Texas and Virginia Beach, where her mum Yvonne lives, but Orange County was the place Trish loved the most. She had relatives in New York, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama. Trish visited England as often as she could and last year she made it home twice to see her newborn grandson Felix and his dad, her son Perrie. Trish’s other son, Michael lives in California.

Trish was the organiser of the first ever reunion to celebrate former Burnley nightspot The Cat’s Whiskers, back in 2011. Held at the now closed Lava and Ignite nightclub in Hammerton Street, the reunion was a huge success and raised the grand total of £3,700 for Pendleside Hospice.

Among the friends who travelled to California to spend time with Trish before she died were close friends Joanne Heron and Mel Norcross. Joanne said: “Trish was very popular and her vibrant personality, smile and laughter was adored by many. She was a beautiful soul with a generous heart and caring demeanor. When anyone met Trish you became a friend for life. She was incredibly brave and courageous.”