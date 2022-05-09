Tributes flood in for Morecambe councillor who has passed away

Councillor Janice Hanson, a Lancaster city councillor and Morecambe town councillor, suffered a stroke on Friday, and died last night.

Her colleague in the local Labour group, Erica Lewis, said on Twitter: “It is with great sadness I share that Councillor Janice Hanson died last night.

“Janice’s passing leaves an enormous hole in the community she loved and I’m sure many will want to pay tribute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Councillor Janice Hanson.

“Janice was Labour to the core and fierce in her determination to serve Morecambe.”

Labour Party Councillor Margaret Pattison said on Facebook: “So so sad to hear the news of one of our excellent Labour City/ Morecambe Town Councillors Councillor Janice Hanson.

“Janice was my side kick always there to support our Council Surgery on a Saturday in Morecambe Market, being there for her residents of Harbour Ward Morecambe, councillors and her family.

“Janice has also served as an excellent Labour County Councillor for Morecambe Central and a governor at was Heysham High now the Bay Leadership Academy.

“Janice will leave a big hole in my life as well as her family, councillors and residents.”

Councillor Cary Matthews, Chairman of Morecambe Town Council: "Janice cared deeply about the people of Morecambe and was a long-standing and committed member of Morecambe Town Council.

"Her passing is both a shock and a terrible loss. Janice was a big personality, with a great sense of humour, who will be sorely missed. On behalf of all the Council I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Janice's family."

Chief executive of Morecambe Town Council, Luke Trevaskis said: "it is with great sadness that we learnt of the sudden death of Councillor Janice Hanson at the weekend following a short illness.

"This has been a tremendous shock to friends, fellow councillors, as well as residents she represented in Harbour Ward. “Janice was Chairman of Morecambe Town Council when I was appointed in 2020 and provided support and leadership, serving the community tirelessly.