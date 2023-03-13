Officers attended Brown Street at 1.50am on Saturday (March 11) following reports a Volkswagen Golf had been involved in a collision with a wall. It is not thought that any other vehicle was involved.

The driver of the VW Golf, who police can now name as 30-year-old Jakir Islam from Burnley, suffered a number of serious injuries and was taken from the scene via ambulance to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

In a tribute, Mr Islam’s family said: “Jakir. Loved by everyone. A doting father. A loving husband. A protective brother. The best son. Always one to make everyone laugh, an infectious smile, the biggest heart and humblest soul.

Tributes have been paid to a Burnley dad killed in a road traffic collision

“The life of one we love is never lost. Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched. We will shower you with love through the three beautiful children you left behind.

“You are forever gone. But we will keep you alive in our hearts and homes.

“We are lost without you. Gone but never forgotten. We look forward to reuniting with you in heaven.”

There were three passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision, two men aged 20 and 19 who were sat in the rear of the vehicle received serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at hospital, and a 20-year-old man who was sat in the front passenger seat received minor injuries.

Police are still appealing for the public’s help.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said of the incident: “This collision has led to a man losing his life and my thoughts remain with Jakir’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which would assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”