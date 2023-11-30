News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Tree felling at Preston Marriott, city centre shops to become flats, and student accomodation: 7 planning applications in Preston this week

Retail shops are taking a hit in this week’s planning application list for Preston.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT

Among the proposals registered with the city council are plans to turn three shops in Lune Street into apartments, as well as plans to turn a cafe into a flat in Water Lane.

Elsewhere, a cottage could become a salon in Broughton, and more student accomodation could be built at a former funeral parlour.

Check out the details on the pages below.

Po Wong has applied to change the use of the first floor from a seating area for a cafe to a flat, including alterations to the shop front. The cafe business is relocating elsewhere in the city.

1. 48 Water Lane, Preston

Po Wong has applied to change the use of the first floor from a seating area for a cafe to a flat, including alterations to the shop front. The cafe business is relocating elsewhere in the city. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bosses at the Preson Marriott have applied for permission to fell or reduce the size of 11 trees in the hotel grounds. They say it is necessary to keep guests and staff safe.

2. Preston Marriott Hotel, 418 Garstang Road, Preston

Bosses at the Preson Marriott have applied for permission to fell or reduce the size of 11 trees in the hotel grounds. They say it is necessary to keep guests and staff safe. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The former pub building is being turned into an apartment block. Now HVM North Ltd have applied for permission to install two illuminated wall mounted signs on the face of the buildings and two illuminated wall mounted signs to the site entrance.

3. The Unicorn, North Road

The former pub building is being turned into an apartment block. Now HVM North Ltd have applied for permission to install two illuminated wall mounted signs on the face of the buildings and two illuminated wall mounted signs to the site entrance. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Plans have been entered proposing to change the building from a funeral directors to a four-bed student accommodation including external alterations. The undertakers have relocated to bigger premises.

4. 2 Mount Pleasant Street, Chorley

Plans have been entered proposing to change the building from a funeral directors to a four-bed student accommodation including external alterations. The undertakers have relocated to bigger premises. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Preston