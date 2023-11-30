Retail shops are taking a hit in this week’s planning application list for Preston.
Among the proposals registered with the city council are plans to turn three shops in Lune Street into apartments, as well as plans to turn a cafe into a flat in Water Lane.
Elsewhere, a cottage could become a salon in Broughton, and more student accomodation could be built at a former funeral parlour.
Check out the details on the pages below.
1. 48 Water Lane, Preston
Po Wong has applied to change the use of the first floor from a seating area for a cafe to a flat, including alterations to the shop front.
The cafe business is relocating elsewhere in the city. Photo: Google
2. Preston Marriott Hotel, 418 Garstang Road, Preston
Bosses at the Preson Marriott have applied for permission to fell or reduce the size of 11 trees in the hotel grounds.
They say it is necessary to keep guests and staff safe. Photo: Google
3. The Unicorn, North Road
The former pub building is being turned into an apartment block.
Now HVM North Ltd have applied for permission to install two illuminated wall mounted signs on the face of the buildings and two illuminated wall mounted signs to the site entrance. Photo: google
4. 2 Mount Pleasant Street, Chorley
Plans have been entered proposing to change the building from a funeral directors to a four-bed student accommodation including external alterations.
The undertakers have relocated to bigger premises. Photo: Google