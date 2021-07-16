Travellers pitch up at Lancaster University on the football pitch

The person said: "Load of travellers pitched up on one of the football pitches at Lancaster University last night (Thursday).

"I'd say about 10 caravans now but the staff said to me they reckon a load more will be arriving tonight (Friday).

"The university sports centre was closed for a few hours last night because of it."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster University Sports Centre.