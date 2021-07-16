Travellers pitch up at Lancaster University on the football pitch
Travellers pitched up on one of the football pitches at Lancaster University on Thursday night, an eyewitness said.
The person said: "Load of travellers pitched up on one of the football pitches at Lancaster University last night (Thursday).
"I'd say about 10 caravans now but the staff said to me they reckon a load more will be arriving tonight (Friday).
"The university sports centre was closed for a few hours last night because of it."
A spokesman for Lancaster University said: "Yes we can confirm that the caravans are on University land. They arrived last night on the sports pitches. "The sports centre was shut for a few hours this morning (Friday) and has now reopened."