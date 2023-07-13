Bestselling author Irvine Welsh, the man behind Trainspotting, has taken to social media to reveal himself as a reader of the paper…

Irvine is best known for writing Trainspotting in 1993, which went on to become a cult film, directed by Danny Boyle and featuring Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, and Kelly Macdonald.

However the 64-year-old Scotsman has also written popular books such as Glue (2001), Skagboys (2012) and Filth (1998), which was adapted into a film featuring James McAvoy in 2013.

Irvine Welsh attends the premiere of "Crime" at Glasgow Film Theatre in November 2021. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

What did Irvine share?

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Irvine shared a screenshot of a Lancashire Post article with the caption “It’s very, very good.”

The post, shared to his 33.k followers, also received comments from singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish and fashion designer Pam Hogg.

Left: Irvine's post about the LEP. Right: Irvine with James McAvoy at the London premiere of 'Filth' (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

What was the story about?

Quite self-explanatory, the story was headlined ‘John Simm to return for second series of Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh's Crime on ITVX’.

Crime is a gritty thriller featuring the Lancashire actor John Simm, best known for his roles in Grace, Dr Who and Life on Mars.

The series follows troubled detective DI Ray Lennox as he heads up the Edinburgh Serious Crimes unit, whilst Simms plays the main antagonist, a serial killer named Mister Confectioner.

Crime series one is currently being shown every Wednesday evening on ITVX, in advance of the second series later this year, in which it has been confirmed that much of the main cast will be returning.