Train ticket station closures: Leyland councillor expresses concerns for vulnerable service users

It was recently announced many UK train ticket offices at train stations across the UK, including Lancashire, would close permanently causing concern for those who may not be able to access the new ticketless service.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

Lancashire ticket offices including, Chorley, Adlington, Buckshaw, Burnley, Leyland will be included in the closures.

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, from Leyland Town Council, said: “Like many people I was dismayed to hear that the ticket offices at both Leyland & Buckshaw Parkway stations are to close. The staff at these offices provide much needed assistance to many users, especially those who are more vulnerable. I'm sure that this will not only make life more difficult for many train users, but it might also discourage many from actually using the trains in the first place.

Chorley ticket office is one that will be closed.Chorley ticket office is one that will be closed.
People need to make their concerns known, and I'd encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.”

The move that was confirmed on Wednesday (July 5) means those travelling by train will now buy straight from train operators’ apps or websites, using self-service machines at stations or by "tapping in" with contactless or Oyster cards.

Rob Woodhouse, Northern Trains Customer Service Assistant in Chorley, said: “These proposals mean customers will no longer be able to purchase products and services from the Chorley ticket office unless they want to use the internet. As you can imagine this is severely going to restrict the elderly & disabled within our community.”

