Tragedy as Preston schoolgirl, 13, found dead at home

A 13-year-old girl has sadly died in Preston.

Emergency services were called to a home in Manor House Lane where the teenager was found dead on Monday morning.

She has since been named as Nina Papierniok, a Year 8 pupil at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School in Fulwood.

Nina Papierniok, 13, was found dead at a home in Manor House Lane, Preston on Monday morning (September 15) | GoFundMe

Lancashire Police said her death was ‘sudden’ but not suspicious. The force said a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Manor House Lane, Preston, at 7.04am on September 15 following reports of a sudden death.

“Emergency services have attended and tragically found a 13-year-old girl deceased. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“The girl’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”

Ivan Catlow, headteacher at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School, said Nina’s death has been “felt deeply across our entire school community”.

He said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we learned the news of the passing of one of our Year 8 pupils, on Monday morning.

“The loss of a young life is felt deeply across our entire school community. In times like these, it is important that we support one another.

“We have a strong pastoral team and chaplaincy in place, supported by our local clergy, to help pupils and staff as they process this difficult news.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain firmly with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Nina’s family and has so far raised more than £9,000. You can visit Nina's GoFundMe page here.