A dad-of-four and lifelong Preston North End fan has tragically died aged 35.

Tributes have been paid to Bobby Wane after his sudden death in the early hours of last Thursday (September 24).

Bobby was a loyal North End supporter and his family are asking fellow fans to join them in a special tribute to him at Deepdale this Saturday. | Family

Brother Ryan said Bobby suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning and couldn’t be revived. He was married and a father to three daughters and a stepson.

Ryan said: “Bobby lived and breathed Preston North End. He was more than just a fan – the club was in his heart, and matchdays were always a family occasion for us.

“Losing him has left a huge hole in all our lives, but seeing the North End family come together to remember him would mean the world to us.”

The Wane family has asked for Bobby’s picture to be displayed on the big screen during the 35th minute of Preston North End's clash with Charlton at Deepdale on Saturday, marking his tragic young age | Wayne family

They are urging supporters to join them in a minute’s applause to celebrate his life and love for the club.

Ryan added: “It would be incredible for Danielle, Tilly, Darcy, Darla and Theo to see thousands of people stand together and clap for Bobby. He would have been so proud.”