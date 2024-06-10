Tragedy as Accrington gardener dies after collapsing in Aldi car park
Ambulance crews were called to the supermarket in Accrington after the man collapsed last Wednesday.
A member of staff swiftly administered CPR while paramedics made their way to the scene, off Argyle Street.
The man, aged in his 60s, has since been named as local gardener Bill Purcell, of The Good Life Gardening Services.
Bill, who studied at St Mary's College in Blackburn in the early 80s, previously worked for Lancashire County Council’s highways team where he helped keep the roads safe repairing potholes and driving gritters and snow ploughs.
He suffered a pulmonary embolism and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died.
His family have since thanked those who tried to save his life in the car park.
Sister Louise said: “Our thanks go out to the extremely kind people of Hyndburn who tried to help him, also the ambulance services, the staff and doctors at Royal Blackburn Hospital and Accrington Police.”
His sister Jennifer, sharing the sad news on Facebook, added: “A huge heartfelt thank you to whoever it was that helped my brother and gave him CPR when he collapsed on Aldi car park in Accrington.
“Sadly he did not make it and we are all devastated but it’s good to know that someone helped him when needed. It was such a relief to know that he was not alone and that people cared enough to stop and help. Thank you.”
His funeral will take place at 10.20am next Monday (June 17) at Accrington Crematorium.
