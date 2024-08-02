Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire father has spoken of his heartbreak after his son drowned on a school trip to the Lake District.

Abuzr Mirza Beg, from Burnley, died days after celebrating his 16th birthday when tragedy struck on an end of school visit to Lake Windermere.

Police were called at around 5pm on Wednesday, July 24, after it was reported the teenager had got into difficulty in the water and disappeared under the surface.

Rescue teams searched the lake for hours before his body was recovered at 11.45pm that evening.

Posting on Facebook, Abuzr's heartbroken father Osman Beg said his son was “perfect in every way”.

He said Abuzr drowned while helping two other people who were in difficulty in the water, while a GoFundMe in his memory says the 16-year-old drowned after entering Lake Windermere to make wudu - the ritual act of washing before prayer.

Mr Beg said: "As I've always said to my diamond always think about others before yourself. He was and still is a perfect son. I wish every one is blessed with a son like my son. Just perfect in every way.

He added: "Final words please keep your children close and always support them in what they want to do."

The teenager attended Darul Uloom Dawatul Imaan, an Islamic boarding school for boys in Bradford.

A spokesperson for the school said: “This tragic event has had a profound effect on our whole school community. Everyone at the school is heartbroken.

“Abuzr was a lovely pupil who touched the lives of many with his warmth and kindness. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Abuzr’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our pupils and staff have come together in special assemblies and events to remember Abuzr and support one another.”

The spokesperson added: “We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations by the police and the Health and Safety Executive to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our utmost priority.”

Abuzr’s funeral took place at the Masjid Farooq E Azam in Burnley and he was buried at Burnley Cemetery.

A JustGiving page raising money to build a water well in Uganda in Abuzr’s memory has raised £1,500 of its £2,000 target. You can visit the JustGiving page here.

The 16-yaer-old reportedly drowned whilst making wudu in Lake Windermere - the ritual act of washing before prayer | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a 16-year-old boy has died following an incident at Lake Windermere.

"Officers were contacted shortly after 5pm on 24 July with a report that a 16-year-old boy had got into difficulty in the water near to Brockhole.

“A significant multi-agency search operation commenced which included the support of specialist search teams.

"A body was found later that evening, shortly after 11:45pm. The family of the 16-year-old boy have been informed and are being supported."

An inquest into his death is to be opened by Cumbria Coroners Court on August 13.

Cumbria Police say an investigation into his death is ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive, which looks into the possible culpability of businesses in deaths and injuries, are also looking into the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for the Lake District National Park Authority, said: “On the evening of Wednesday, July 24, a boy who had been at our visitor centre, Brockhole on Windermere, entered the lake and tragically lost his life.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”