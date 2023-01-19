Town ‘buzzing’ as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits to seal £50m deal for Eden Project Morecambe

Mr Sunak visited Morecambe after handing the town a £50m funding boost which allows Eden Project Morecambe to go ahead.

The cash was awarded as part of the second round of the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

During his visit to Morecambe today, Thursday, Mr Sunak said the development would be a game-changer for the town.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A session at The Platform in Morecambe, following a community visit to the Eden Project North. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

"This is going to be special,” he said. “We are going to create hundreds of local jobs and attract visitors from all around the world and inspire so many people.

"This is a brilliant example of what Levelling Up is all about – operating and creating jobs in every part of our country, and making people feel hugely proud of the places they call home.

"I have sensed so much excitement and a real buzz in the community and it’s a real privilege to be able to share that with you and back your amazing community.

"When we work together we really can change our country for the better and we took an enormous step on that journey today.”

Mr Sunak said projects such as Eden were about helping communities to “fulfil their dreams and aspirations” and allowed young people to remain in their home towns to live and work if they so wished.

"But this is not just a local or regional or even national attraction,” he added. “It’s a world class attraction. You will see and feel the change in your community fairly quickly, and that’s what we want.”

Morecambe MP David Morris said the announcement was a proud moment for everyone involved in putting the bid together.

"This has been far better than anything I have ever done in my life,” he said. “This is an amazing day for the whole community.

"Morecambe will never be the same again and that’s fantastic.”

Lancaster City Council leader Caroline Jackson said: “This has got great significance for us and it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s the biggest thing we have had for decades and is great for the region because it will bring international attention.”