Touching tributes to lifelong biker Bill Scott who died in collision on A59 near Clitheroe
The family of a motorcyclist, described as ‘a gladiator til the end’ who died in a collision on the A59 near Clitheroe last weekend, have paid tribute to him.
Police were called at around 1-45pm last Saturday (August 27th) following the report of a collision near the McDonald's restaurant.
Emergency services attended and the biker was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead later.
He was later identified as William – known as Bill – Scott who was 71.
Most Popular
-
1
Mystery fireball spotted in the sky above Preston
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Chorley Police issue public statement as teenage attacks, first covered by the Post, gain BBC attention
-
4
A59 Brockholes Brow in Preston to reopen after 5 week works closure
-
5
Parents hit out at Preston Bus for hiking school bus prices by 40% amid cost of living crisis
In a tribute his family said: "Bill was an avid motorbike enthusiast and had always ridden bikes since the age of 16.
“Usually referred to by his friends as ‘Darth’ or ‘Vader’ as he was a tall bloke always dressed in black motorbike gear from head to toe.
“Described by his friends as one of the last big hitters, a gladiator til the end.
“This has come as a shock to all his friends and family and will be sorely missed.”
Read More
Police put out an appeal for information following the accident, which resulted in the A59 being closed in the immediate aftermath.
Officers initially wanted to trace the driver of a black car and another motorcycle, with L plates, although these were just witnesses.
A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time. We are grateful to everyone who came forward following our appeals for information about the collision. We now believe Mr Scott died from natural causes and a file will be sent to HM Coroner.