With her last day marked in the calendar as Friday, April 1st, Sue Conorn, executive headteacher at Duke Street Nursery School, who has worked with Janet for nearly 20 years, has paid an early tribute to her.

"Janet, what a wonderful lady, loved by so many! It has been a privilege to work with her for nearly

20 years.

Janet Fairclough.

"She is so dedicated and passionate in her role as a nursery nurse. She has an exceptional

manner with children, she understands them well, she knows what they need and exactly when they

need it.

"I can always trust Janet to support and settle a child who may have difficulties settling into

Duke Street Nursery where Janet has worked for 42 years and will be retiring in April.

the nursery and leaving their parents for the first time. She has a magic touch with her caring and

loving nature.

"She understands child development and has helped thousands of children grow many

skills that will last all life. She gives the best hugs to children and staff alike."

Describing her as a lady of many talents who has worked hard for children, families and the Duke Street community, raising money and organising kind and thoughtful events, Sue added: "She is one incredible lady who has given her heart and soul to Duke Street Nursery School for a whopping 42 years.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to have had her in my team. We are truly blessed and privileged to have her work for us for the entirety of her career.

"She has made an impression with so many children, families, and staff over the years. She is the heart and soul of the Duke Street community.

"Now is Janet's time to step back and put her feet up because if anyone deserves a rest, Janet does!"