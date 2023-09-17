The streets of Preston lit up last night (Sept 16, 2023) as the Torchlight procession returned with a celebration of culture, music and dance.

The annual extravaganza saw some of Preston’s finest procession groups weave through the city centre, entertaining crowds with samba drummers, swing dance and Mr Wilson's Second Liners brass band.

The evening festivities kicked off from Moor Park at 7.15pm.

Caribbean Carnival brought their vibrant and colourful costumes, and Preston City Mela infused the procession with celebration and joy. Cacophony Arkestra delighted with their unique fusion of music and street theatre, while Bay Beat enchant edthe audience with their rhythmic beats.

It is all part of the Encounter Festival, which celebrates the city’s heritage, art, and community.

These were the scenes at the festival.

1 . wbegnews-torchlight-nw.jpg Torchlight Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Torchlight procession at Lancashire Encounter Festival Torchlight procession at Lancashire Encounter Festival Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Torchlight procession at Lancashire Encounter Festival Torchlight procession at Lancashire Encounter Festival Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Torchlight procession at Lancashire Encounter Festival Torchlight procession at Lancashire Encounter Festival Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales