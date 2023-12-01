News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Top Dog Breeds 2023: These are the 16 most popular breeds of adorable dog in Britain - from French Bulldog to loving Labrador

New data from pet insurance brand ManyPets has revealed the most popular dog breeds of 2023.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

ManyPets collected the data from its database of over 50,000 dogs to look at top dog names and breeds.

In terms of dog breeds, cross breeds are still the most popular followed closely by Cocker Spaniels in second, Labradors in third and Cockapoos and Cavapoos rounding out the top 5.

From the French Bulldog to loving Labrador, take a look at the 16 most popular breeds.

A mongrel, mutt or mixed-breed dog ranked first on the list. It is described as a dog that does not belong to one officially recognized breed, including those that result from intentional breeding. Although the term mixed-breed dog is sometimes preferred, many mongrels have no known purebred ancestors

1. Mongrel

A mongrel, mutt or mixed-breed dog ranked first on the list. It is described as a dog that does not belong to one officially recognized breed, including those that result from intentional breeding. Although the term mixed-breed dog is sometimes preferred, many mongrels have no known purebred ancestors Photo: Pexels

Photo Sales
The Cocker Spaniel, also called the American Cocker Spaniel came in at number two. They are described as an affectionate and energetic dog breed prized for their hunting abilities.

2. Cocker Spaniel

The Cocker Spaniel, also called the American Cocker Spaniel came in at number two. They are described as an affectionate and energetic dog breed prized for their hunting abilities. Photo: ManyPets

Photo Sales
The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is one of the UK's most popular dog breeds, year after year. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions

3. Labrador Retriever

The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is one of the UK's most popular dog breeds, year after year. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions Photo: ManyPets

Photo Sales
The Cockapoo is a friendly, playful, hypoallergenic, and low-maintenance cross between a Poodle and a Cocker Spaniel

4. Cockapoo

The Cockapoo is a friendly, playful, hypoallergenic, and low-maintenance cross between a Poodle and a Cocker Spaniel Photo: ManyPets

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Britain